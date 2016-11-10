Learning from loss

You cannot change an undesirable outcome. In litigation, excluding any appellate or post-trial issues, the past is written. We are advocates, and as advocates, we have competitive streaks rivaling athletes. We want desperately to win; we need it. We crave the elation or, just as likely, the relief that accompanies victory.

But any practitioner who has known loss, which is an eventuality with time and experience, has likely been forced into the reflection that results from defeat. An attorney’s response to that reflection may well determine success in the future.

It’s easy but disadvantageous, especially for those with the necessarily large egos of trial attorneys, to blame loss on external forces — a judge’s evidentiary decisions or rulings, unfavorable judicial rules, unfavorable jurisdiction, a “bad” jury, etc. That is not to say that there are not tough or bad cases, or occasionally an incorrect ruling (that’s what appeals are for). That is also not to say the courts cannot evolve or modernize with times to be more just, fair, equally applied, or sensible. But dwelling on those external factors as if they are dispositive on success is detrimental to professional development.

The prolific trial attorney Gerry Spence has written and spoken about a concept he refers to as the law of “I-Nucleus.” Spence philosophically puts himself at the center of the universe and therefore empowers himself with in control over all outcomes. In Spence’s view, one can either take the position that events are predetermined or determined by external forces, or and individual can put him or herself in control of outcomes. In his philosophy, Spence takes credit for successes and responsibility for failures. In his philosophical approach, he cannot blame jurors, his client, the system or the judge. Accordingly, because he, as the center of his universe, can generate any outcome, positive or negative, the only way he can lose is if he by his action or inaction allows himself to lose.

As egotistic as this philosophy seems, it places the onus on the individual attorney to achieve the best result, regardless of any external excuses. When an attorney loses, he or she should review the case, and in doing so, start with taking strong look in the mirror. What could have been done better? How could the evidence have been presented more effectively? How could he or she have better connected to the judge or jury? What worked and what did not? Look at trends and patterns. Personal improvement requires introspection.

Those who ignore history are destined to repeat it. Take personal responsibility. You cannot change and undesirable outcome, but you can learn and grow from it, and work to prevent outcomes of the kind in the future.