MAHESH MITTAL v. COUNCIL OF UNIT OWNERS OF UNIVERSITY ONE CONDOMINIUM, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff November 10, 2016

Real property -- Condominium association -- Business judgment rule Mahesh Mittal appeals a judgment of the Circuit Court for Baltimore City in favor of the Council of Unit Owners of the University One Condominiums and two members of its board of directors, Ronald Johnson and Jason Zaiderman. He presents two issues, which we have reworded slightly: 1. ...

