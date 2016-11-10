Quantcast
Maryland voter turnout ended up lower than projected

By: Associated Press Brian Witte November 10, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — Voter turnout in Maryland ended up lower than state elections officials thought it would be. Linda Lamone, the state's elections administrator, said Thursday that voter turnout was about 66 percent for both Election Day and early voting. With some long lines at polls on Election Day, Lamone initially projected hours before polls closed that overall ...

