THERESA L. SPEAR v. STONEGATE TITLE COMPANY, ET AL.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Real property -- Land Installment Contract -- Statute of limitations This appeal arises out of a land installment contract that Theresa Spear (“Spear”), appellant, and her late husband entered into on February 17, 2010. Spear’s claims stem from the settlement that was conducted by Stonegate Title Company, Robert Brendel, and Cynthia Brendel, appellees, at the time ...