Quantcast
Don't Miss

THERESA L. SPEAR v. STONEGATE TITLE COMPANY, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff November 10, 2016

Real property -- Land Installment Contract -- Statute of limitations This appeal arises out of a land installment contract that Theresa Spear (“Spear”), appellant, and her late husband entered into on February 17, 2010. Spear’s claims stem from the settlement that was conducted by Stonegate Title Company, Robert Brendel, and Cynthia Brendel, appellees, at the time ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]