Trump bucks protocol on press access

By: Associated Press Kathleen Hennessey November 10, 2016

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump is keeping America in the dark about his earliest conversations and decisions about his incoming government, and bucking a long-standing practice intended to ensure the public has a watchful eye on the nation's new leader. Trump on Thursday refused to allow journalists to travel with him to Washington for his historic ...

