Quantcast
Don't Miss

11 winners receive GBC diversity awards

By: Daily Record Staff November 11, 2016

Ten Baltimore-area companies and one individual were named winners of the Greater Baltimore Committee’s 13th annual Bridging the Gap Achievement Awards Thursday night. Finalists and winners for the awards, which are a minority business development initiative, were selected from among nominations submitted by businesses, civic organizations, employees, customers, elected officials and government agencies. The categories and winners: President’s ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]