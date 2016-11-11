4th Circuit: Firing of airline worker not retaliatory

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



COLUMBIA, S.C. – An airline did not retaliate when it terminated a Washington-based employee who took a day of Family and Medical Leave Act leave in the middle of his extended out-of-country vacation, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously held. Masoud Sharif, a 24-year United Airlines veteran, sued his former employer after his firing, ...