Anthony I. Butler was elected as a member of the board of directors of the Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service at its September meeting.

Butler is a partner at TBMG Law and is an experienced trial attorney, diversity and inclusion consultant, and longtime volunteer attorney of MVLS.

