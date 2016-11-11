Quantcast
Frostburg to draft measures barring fracking in city

By: Associated Press November 11, 2016

FROSTBURG — Frostburg officials are promising measures to prohibit hydraulic fracturing for natural gas and oil within the western Maryland city. The Cumberland Times-News reports that city attorney Michael Cohen outlined the plans at a meeting Thursday with fracking opponents. The citizen group Frack-Free Frostburg had requested an ordinance specifically banning the drilling technique within city limits and ...

