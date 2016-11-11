Quantcast
Jeffrey Helferstay | Gross Mendelsohn & Associates

By: Danny Jacobs Legal Editor November 11, 2016

chip_helferstay_pressJeffrey “Chip” Helferstay, MCPS, has joined Gross Mendelsohn & Associates a junior network and systems consultant in its Technology Solutions Group.

Helferstay is a Microsoft Certified Professional, a Microsoft Dynamics GP 2013 Installation and Configuration Specialist as well as a SAP TERP 10 graduate.

Helferstay is earning a master’s degree from the University of Maryland, University College in systems engineering. He earned his undergraduate degree in information and decision sciences from Salisbury University.

