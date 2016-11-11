Listen to ‘Election 2016 – What It Means For Maryland’

Three prominent thought leaders offered their thoughts Thursday during a Daily Record webinar about how the administrations of President-elect Donald Trump and Baltimore Mayor-elect Catherine Pugh could affect Maryland residents.

Donald C. Fry, president and CEO of the Greater Baltimore Committee; Ronald Weich, dean of the University of Baltimore Law School; and Mary Ann Scully, president and CEO of Howard Bank; discussed the potential impact of the Trump administration on Maryland’s economy, the federal judiciary, infrastructure projects and taxes, among other areas.

The Daily Record’s Bryan P. Sears also gave his thoughts on what impact Trump’s election will have on Maryland politics, including the reelection chances of Gov. Larry Hogan.

You can listen to the webinar here.