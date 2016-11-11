Hagerstown mayoral race tightens after absentee ballot count

Share this: Email

HAGERSTOWN — The undecided election for mayor of Hagerstown has tightened after the first count of absentee ballots. The Washington County Board of Elections posted updated numbers on its website Friday showing former mayor Bob Bruchey leading incumbent David Gysberts by 58 votes out of nearly 13,000 cast in the nonpartisan race. Bruchey led by 91 votes ...