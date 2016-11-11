Quantcast
Don't Miss

Hagerstown mayoral race tightens after absentee ballot count

By: Associated Press November 11, 2016

HAGERSTOWN  — The undecided election for mayor of Hagerstown has tightened after the first count of absentee ballots. The Washington County Board of Elections posted updated numbers on its website Friday showing former mayor Bob Bruchey leading incumbent David Gysberts by 58 votes out of nearly 13,000 cast in the nonpartisan race. Bruchey led by 91 votes ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]