Quantcast
Don't Miss

Hogan appoints replacement for Md. sheriff who resigned

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Michael E. Miller November 11, 2016

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) appointed a new Howard County sheriff Thursday, filling a vacancy created by scandal. Hogan chose William "Bill" McMahon, a former Howard County police chief who is acting executive director of the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions and director of the organization's Leadership Development Institute. McMahon's appointment comes a month after his ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]