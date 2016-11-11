Quantcast
Naturalization ceremony to take place on USS Constellation

By: Associated Press November 11, 2016

 A naturalization ceremony is scheduled aboard the USS Constellation in Baltimore. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Leon Rodriquez will administer the Oath of Allegiance to new citizens on Friday. Among the candidates are active duty service members, veterans and military spouses. The 26 citizenship candidates originate from 17 countries. This year, USCIS will host more than 40 ...

