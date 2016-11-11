Paul R. Lichter, CPA | ClearView Group LLC

Quantcast
By: Daily Record Staff November 11, 2016

paul-lichter-final-headshotPaul R. Lichter, CPA, has joined ClearView Group LLC as a principal within its Tax and Advisory Practice.

Lichter has more 35 years of experience in various areas of accounting, auditing, and tax planning and preparation for Middle Market Businesses and their owners. He has direct experience with representation before both the Internal Revenue Service and State Tax Authorities.

Prior to joining ClearView, Lichter served as a director and officer of Rivlin, Lichter & Feldman, a firm he helped found in 2001.

