BACK RIVER LLC, et al. v. ARNOLD JABLON, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff November 14, 2016

Civil procedure -- Statute of limitations -- Judicial tolling Judicial tolling is a narrow and disfavored doctrine, rarely invoked and even more rarely affirmed. Overreliance on judicial tolling can “turn a legislative judgment as to a filing deadline into judicial balancing of competing equities, conferring on the judicial branch broad discretion to ameliorate the stern commands ...

