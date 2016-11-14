Quantcast
Baltimore Co. family files wrongful death lawsuit over daughter’s suicide in jail

By: Lauren Kirkwood Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 14, 2016

The parents of a woman who committed suicide in 2013 while in custody at the Baltimore County Detention Center have filed a $15 million wrongful death lawsuit, alleging staffers ignored their daughter’s unstable mental condition and placed her in solitary confinement instead of providing her with necessary treatment. Correctional staff confined Ashleigh Gelin, who suffered from bipolar disorder, ...

