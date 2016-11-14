Quantcast
CaliBurger plans expansion in Md.

By: Daily Record Staff November 14, 2016

CaliBurger,  a  California-style burger chain with restaurants across the globe, plans to open two new locations in Maryland in the next year, company officials announced Monday. The chain currently operates a location in Columbia at 10000 Town Center Ave. and will open restaurants in Timonium at 1924 York Road and in Annapolis at the Harbour Center. ...

