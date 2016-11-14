Quantcast
Don't Miss

Eric Brotman | Brotman Financial Group

By: Daily Record Staff November 14, 2016

brotman-eric-brotman-financial-groupEric Brotman, CFP, AEP, CPWA, president and managing principal of Brotman Financial Group, earned the Certified Private Wealth Advisor certification, the only advanced credential designed for wealth managers who advise high net-worth clients. Brotman specializes in investment, retirement, estate, insurance, and comprehensive financial planning services for families, professionals, executives and business owners.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.
More Movers and Shakers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]