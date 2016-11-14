Eric Brotman | Brotman Financial Group

Eric Brotman, CFP, AEP, CPWA, president and managing principal of Brotman Financial Group, earned the Certified Private Wealth Advisor certification, the only advanced credential designed for wealth managers who advise high net-worth clients. Brotman specializes in investment, retirement, estate, insurance, and comprehensive financial planning services for families, professionals, executives and business owners.

