Guinevere Jones-Wood | Long & Foster

Guinevere Jones-Wood, an agent with Long & Foster Real Estate’s Fort Washington and Fox Hall offices, has earned the Certified International Property Specialist designation. Awarded by the National Association of Realtors, the Certified International Property Specialist designation recognizes that Jones-Wood is an expert in servicing the growing international market in the local communities by understanding cultures, exchange rates investments trends and legal issues. Guinevere joins more than 2,500 real estate professionals in the Certified International Property Specialist network from 50 countries.

