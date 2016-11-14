Quantcast
Don't Miss

HEZE JONES, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 14, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Good-faith exception On March 15, 2014, police stopped and searched a vehicle driven by appellant, Heze Jones. Appellant and the other passengers in his vehicle were also personally searched, leading to the discovery of a controlled dangerous substance (“CDS”) on appellant. The trial court suppressed the evidence found ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]