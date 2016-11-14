Joe Rossow | Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation

The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation announced Joe Rossow, former principal of Minnesota’s Michael Dowling Urban E-STEAM Magnet School, as its executive vice president of operations. Rossow will oversee all program operations in the administrative, financial, and human resources departments. Rossow will play a critical role in various Ripken Foundation initiatives across the country, as well as focus on Youth Development Parks in the Greater Minneapolis area. Through his background expertise in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, he will work to elevate the Ripken Foundation’s programming and curriculum.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.