Kelli Corbi | Northwest Hospital

Northwest Hospital recently announced the promotion of Kelly Corbi to chief operating officer, expanding on her former role as vice president of operations in order to further improve operational efficiency throughout the hospital. Corbi will take proactive steps to combine the activities of clinical operations and hospital-based providers to achieve Northwest Hospital’s patient-centered care model and “Quest to Be the Best” program goals.

