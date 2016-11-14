Quantcast
Attorney makes Facebook post, then judge removes him from case

By: Associated Press November 14, 2016

An attorney assigned to represent a correctional officer charged with smuggling drugs into a state prison has been removed from the case after posting about it on Facebook. The Baltimore Sun reports that U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar ruled that Anton J.S. Keating can no longer represent Jocelyn Byrd of the Eastern Correctional institution. Keating posted ...

