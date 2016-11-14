Quantcast
Don't Miss

Fracking opponents rally as Maryland prepares regulations

By: Associated Press David Dishneau November 14, 2016

HAGERSTOWN — Opponents of the natural gas drilling technique called hydraulic fracturing are holding events across the state as Maryland environmental regulators prepare to publish proposed rules for issuing permits starting in October. The events include a rally Monday afternoon at the Baltimore office of Democratic state Sen. Joan Conway, who chairs the Senate's environmental committee. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]