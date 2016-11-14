Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. firm gets 5-year Smithsonian Libraries cataloging contract

By: Daily Record Staff November 14, 2016

LAC Federal, a Rockville-based provider of outsourced library, information and knowledge managment services for the federal government, will perform cataloging and cataloging support services for the Smithsonian Libraries under a contract announced Monday. LAC Federal will provide original and copy cataloging of books, CDs, microfilm, electronic journals, magazines and other material in some western European and Asian ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]