Md. students march to Wheaton, downtown Silver Spring to protest Trump

SILVER SPRING — Hundreds of high school students left campus and took to the streets to declare their opposition to President-elect Donald Trump.

Montgomery County Public Schools spokeswoman Gboyinde Onijala says Montgomery Blair High School officials expected a protest in the football stadium Monday morning and about 800 students attended. Most returned to class, but she says some left the Silver Spring campus.

Onijala says the group joined students from nearby Northwood High School. She estimates that there were 200 to 300 in the group.

Media outlets report the group, chanting “not my president,” walked a few miles to Westfield Wheaton mall and then four more miles to downtown Silver Spring before dispersing.

Police spokesman Capt. Paul Starks says the protesters were peaceful except someone threw a bottle. No one was hurt.