Ray Dziesinski | Sheppard Pratt Health System

Sheppard Pratt Health System announced the appointment of Ray Dziesinski as vice president and chief financial officer. Dziesinski joins Sheppard Pratt Health System from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he served as chief financial officer of clinical services. Previously, Dziesinski was CFO and chief treasury officer for Children’s Medical Center of Dallas.

