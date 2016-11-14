RYAN CIANCI, ET AL. v. JOHN C. BOYD, ET AL.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Contracts -- Landlord-tenant -- Covenant of quiet enjoyment In the Circuit Court for Howard County, Ryan and Tiffany Cianci, the appellants, sued their former landlords, John Boyd and Margaret Schumacher Boyd, the appellees, for violations of the Maryland Consumer Protection Act (“CPA”), Md. Code (1975, 2013 Repl. Vol.), sections 13-101–13-501 of the Commercial Law Article (“CL”), ...