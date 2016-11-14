Quantcast
Don't Miss

RYAN CIANCI, ET AL. v. JOHN C. BOYD, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff November 14, 2016

Contracts -- Landlord-tenant -- Covenant of quiet enjoyment In the Circuit Court for Howard County, Ryan and Tiffany Cianci, the appellants, sued their former landlords, John Boyd and Margaret Schumacher Boyd, the appellees, for violations of the Maryland Consumer Protection Act (“CPA”), Md. Code (1975, 2013 Repl. Vol.), sections 13-101–13-501 of the Commercial Law Article (“CL”), ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]