Steven J. Czinn, MD, and Chris R. Harman, MD, the chief of pediatrics and the chief of maternal and fetal medicine at the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital, respectively, were honored for their commitment to the health of mothers and babies throughout Maryland at the March of Dimes’ 2016 Signature Chefs Auction on Nov. 9.

