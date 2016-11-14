Working with work flows

I learned what a “work flow” was a few months ago. I have yet to start using them in my practice, but I plan to start this month.

For those of you who have never heard of them, a work flow for a legal case is the sequence of steps that must be taken from client intake to closing out a matter. For example, a basic work flow for an uncontested divorce might look like this:

Initial client meeting → Draft separation agreement → Separation agreement execution ceremony → Draft and file complaint → Draft and file joint request for hearing or draft and file order of default → Attend hearing → Send client close-of-matter letter

This series of steps can be organized visually in whatever way makes sense. It can be as simple as a checklist or a more complicated diagram. A friend of mine keeps her workflows on a whiteboard listing client names next to colored dots that represent steps completed. However it’s organized, you should be able to check off every step that you complete to see your progress.

With my case management software, I have the ability to set default work flows for different types of cases. The work flows can be modified for individual cases by adding or deleting steps.

Sometimes, I lie awake at night wondering whether I’m forgetting to do something in one of my cases. I’m a visual person. I’m excited to start incorporating work flows into my practice to show myself that I’m on track. If you have experiences using work flows, you can share them in the comments below. Hopefully, I’ll be able to share an update about my experiences soon.