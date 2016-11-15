FEATURED MOVER | Natalie McSherry, Kramon & Graham

Natalie McSherry, a principal with the Baltimore law firm Kramon & Graham, was recently elected chair of the Woodsboro Bank board of directors. McSherry was named to the Woodsboro Bank board of directors in 2009 and became vice chair in 2012.

McSherry is a nationally-recognized attorney with more than 30 years of experience in commercial litigation and health care law. She has litigated a variety of matters, including malpractice claims brought against health care providers.

She also has extensive experience defending health care providers in licensing actions and has appeared before the Board of Physicians, the Dental Board, Board of Nursing, and the Board of Examiners of Psychologists, as well as the Maryland Office of Health Care Quality. She has also handled all aspects of credentialing–advising health care providers and hospital boards of trustees with regard to medical staff by-laws.

In addition to her broad experience in health care, McSherry has handled professional liability claims involving various professions, claims against railroads, condemnation cases, and a variety of commercial disputes. She has litigated civil cases in federal court, in most of Maryland’s counties, and in Baltimore.

ABOUT NATALIE McSHERRY

Resides in:

Baltimore

Education:

Manhattanville College, Bachelor of Arts. 1971; U. Maryland Law School , J.D., 1974

What drew you away from law to want to take a job at the American embassy in Fiji?

Actually, I took a leave of absence from my firm in Baltimore in 1985 when I married a United States Marine, and had to move to California. Over the next 10 years, we moved seven times and had three children, so it was hard to get back to the practice of law. Fiji just happened to be the last duty post before returning to Baltimore (and the practice of law) in 1995, but it was a wonderful place to spend three years with three small children!

If you had not chosen law as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

Education of some sort – I enjoy learning new things and sharing things learned with others.

Favorite vacation:

A beach – pretty much any beach!

When I want to relax, I … :

Swim

Favorite book:

“The Sot Weed Factor,” by John Barth

