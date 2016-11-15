Gwen Ifill, PBS journalist who worked at Sun, dies of cancer

Share this: Email

NEW YORK — Gwen Ifill, co-anchor of PBS' "NewsHour" with Judy Woodruff and a veteran journalist who moderated two vice presidential debates, died Monday of cancer, the network said. She was 61. A former reporter for The New York Times and The Washington Post, Ifill switched to television in the 1990s and covered politics and Congress for ...