Quantcast
Don't Miss

Man who began Md. federal redistricting lawsuit out of suit

By: Danny Jacobs Legal Editor November 15, 2016

WASHINGTON — A law student who initiated a lawsuit challenging the 2011 redrawing of Maryland's congressional districts, a case that went to the U.S. Supreme Court, is being dropped from the case as it continues. Attorney Michael Kimberly said Tuesday that because Stephen Shapiro doesn't live in a redistricted area he and one other person are ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]