Baltimore archdiocese settles with people alleging abuse by priest

By: Associated Press November 15, 2016

The Archdiocese of Baltimore has paid a series of settlements to people who alleged that they were sexually abused by a priest who worked at a high school decades ago. The Baltimore Sun reports Tuesday that the payments stem from allegations of abuse by A. Joseph Maskell, who denied an initial allegation before his 2001 death. Attorney ...

