Quantcast
Don't Miss

Guilty pleas expected in Md. prison smuggling scheme

By: Associated Press November 15, 2016

Court records show four defendants in a large racketeering case at Maryland's largest prison have agreed to plead guilty. Indictments unsealed last month allege that the scheme at the Eastern Correctional Institution involved 18 prison guards, 35 inmates and 27 civilians who helped coordinate the flow of drugs and other contraband. The Baltimore Sun reports that Assistant ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]