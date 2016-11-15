Quantcast
Md. man convicted of killing wife by hitting her with dumbbell

By: Associated Press November 15, 2016

ELLICOTT CITY — A man has been convicted of second-degree murder for beating his wife with a dumbbell. The Howard County State's Attorney's Office said in a news release that 42-year-old Jason Martin entered an Alford plea Monday in the death of 42-year-old Carla Dee Martin. Prosecutors say Martin had a fight with his wife in their ...

