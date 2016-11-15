Quantcast
Don't Miss

Patient’s wife sues UMMS for not providing interpreter

By: Lauren Kirkwood Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 15, 2016

A deaf woman who alleges the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center refused to provide her with a qualified sign language interpreter while her late husband was undergoing cancer treatments has filed suit against the University of Maryland Medical System. Patricia Ganzzermiller instead had to rely on her sick husband to communicate with his doctors, ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]