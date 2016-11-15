Quantcast
Workgroup readies report on helping Md. ex-cons re-enter society

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 15, 2016

ANNAPOLIS – Maryland should provide tax credits for employers who hire people with criminal records and increase funding for job-training programs for ex-convicts, a state panel on eliminating employment barriers for former prisoners will recommend in a report due to Gov. Larry Hogan on Dec. 1. The Workgroup on Collateral Consequences of Convictions will also call ...

