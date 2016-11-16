Quantcast
REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Anne Arundel exec proposes rural conservation area

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer November 16, 2016

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh has proposed legislation creating a “rural conservation line” he said will protect environmentally sensitive areas. The legislation will be proposed to both the Anne Arundel County Council and the Maryland General Assembly. If approved it would require a supermajority vote of the council to upzone property in the Rural Conservation ...

