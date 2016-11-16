Quantcast
REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Bay Microsystems renews lease

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer November 16, 2016

  Bay Microsystems has renewed its 13,525-square-foot lease at 20251 Century Blvd. in Germantown. The firm will continue to operate out of its space in the four-story 160,000-square-foot Class A office building in the 270 Corporate Center office park. Cresa Washington D.C. represented the tenant in the transaction. Do you have real estate news to share? Contact Adam ...

