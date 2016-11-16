Quantcast
Md. high court: No post-conviction DNA testing for guilty, Alford pleas

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 16, 2016

People who plead guilty to a crime or concede that the state has enough evidence to convict them forfeit their right to test a later-discovered DNA sample that could prove their innocence, Maryland’s top court has ruled.

