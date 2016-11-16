Downtown Baltimore office building to be auctioned

Share this: Email

Address: 10 E. Baltimore St., Baltimore Property type: Office building Size: 168,667 square feet Built: 1973 Contact: Jay Wellschlager, managing director Capital Markets Group for JLL 443-451-2600; jay.wellschlager@am.jll.com The office building at 10 E. Baltimore St., at the hub of Baltimore’s bustling downtown, is headed for auction. Bids for the 16-story property at the northeast corner of Charles and Baltimore streets are ...