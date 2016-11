Geri Royale Byrd has been named marketing manager for the Harbor Commuter Connections Initiative. Byrd will work to reduce the number of single occupancy drivers in Harbor East and Harbor Point by communicating with employees in these communities and encouraging them to utilize alternate commute options.

