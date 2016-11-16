Harvey Johnson | PBMares

Harvey Johnson, CPA, CGMA, a partner with PBMares and head of its financial services team and information technology and cybersecurity consulting practice, has been recognized by Inside Business one of this year’s Top 40 Under 40 recipients. Johnson has experience in both internal and external audit services for financial institutions ranging from $1.7 million to $1.8 billion. Johnson started at the firm in 2003 as a staff accountant.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.