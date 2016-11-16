Jacob Fenlason, Andrew McLellan and Artie McGonigal | Heritage Financial Consultants

Jacob Fenlason, Andrew McLellan and Artie McGonigal have been hired as junior client relationship managers for Heritage Financial Consultants’ adviser John McCarthy.

Fenlason will work with the financial planning team to help design investment, retirement and wealth transfer strategies for the firm’s clients. He is a registered representative and supports McCarthy who is a registered representative of Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp., a broker/dealer (member SIPC) and registered investment adviser.

McGonigal graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics and a Bachelor of Science in economics. Holding series 7, series 66, and Life and Health Insurance certifications, McGonigal will work with the financial planning team to strategize, schedule client appointments, develop meeting agendas and provide meeting prep, prepare written client meeting summaries, develop comprehensive financial plans and more. McGonigal is a registered representative and supports McCarthy who is a registered representative of Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp., a broker/dealer (member SIPC) and registered investment adviser. McGonigal previously interned at Lincoln Financial Advisor’s Radnor office.

