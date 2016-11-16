Quantcast
Don't Miss

Law Digest – Maryland Court of Appeals and Court of Special Appeals – Nov. 17, 2016

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2016

Court of Appeals Criminal Procedure, Severance: In a case involving the joint criminal trial of two codefendants, the trial judge abused his discretion in denying a trial severance where he knew before trial that a statement that was inadmissible against the defendant requesting the severance would be offered into evidence and that there was the potential ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]