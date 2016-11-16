Quantcast
Lawrence Schmidt | Smith, Gildea

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2016

schmidt-lawrence-smith-gildea-and-schmidtLawrence Schmidt, a principal at Smith, Gildea & Schmidt LLC, in Towson, has received the alumni community service award from McDaniel College. Schmidt is a 1975 alumnus of the college. Presented annually during McDaniel’s homecoming, the alumni community service award is given to a graduate who has performed outstanding voluntary service to their community beyond normal business or professional obligations.

