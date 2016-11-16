Marriott’s Moxy launches 2nd season of millennial-focused web series

Share this: Email

Bethesda-based Marriott International Inc.'s millennial-focused brand, Moxy Hotels, has launched the second season of its web series in which YouTube stars share their stories in bed with a comedian. Taryn Southern returned to host the second season of the slumber-party-themed "Do Not Disturb" series, which showcases the design of a Moxy hotel room. YouTube influencers David So, Amy ...