Marriott’s Moxy launches 2nd season of millennial-focused web series

'Do Not Disturb' uses slumber party setting, shows off hotel room design

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2016

Bethesda-based Marriott International Inc.'s millennial-focused brand, Moxy Hotels, has launched the second season of its web series in which YouTube stars share their stories in bed with a comedian. Taryn Southern returned to host the second season of the slumber-party-themed "Do Not Disturb" series, which showcases the design of a Moxy hotel room. YouTube influencers David So, Amy ...

