BGE to make Md. electric rights-of-way into homes for pollinators

Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. has plans to make some of its rights-of-way more hospitable to animals that pollinate plants. About 200 acres of BGE's electric rights-of-way in Maryland state parks now maintained by mowing will become meadow or prairie ecosystems, which are natural habitats for the pollinators, including bees and monarch butterflies. BGE said it would instead manage the ...